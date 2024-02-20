IFTM to become Macau University of Tourism by Apr. 1

On April 1, the Macau Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) will undergo a name and status change and officially become the Macau University of Tourism. The announcement of the new legal framework for this transformation has been published in the Official Gazette. While the current directors and officers of the IFTM are appointed on a fixed-term basis, their legal status will remain intact until the expiration of their term. Additionally, the legal framework for the Macau Polytechnic University will also come into effect on April 1st, as stated in the SAR Gazette.

