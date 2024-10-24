IIM and Mandarina launch book at Lusofonia Festival

The International Institute of Macau (IIM) and children’s publisher Mandarina will launch a new children’s book, “Little Explorers – A Place of Discoveries,” during the Lusofonia Festival.

The trilingual (Portuguese, Chinese and English) children’s book was sponsored by the Generations International School and produced in collaboration with the Macao Heritage Ambassadors Association and the Macanese Youth Association.

This edition comes after the success of four previous books with games and activities, which are almost sold out.

IIM and Mandarina believes that the book, with English, Chinese and Portuguese texts, will be an important guide to Macau for school activities, as well as increasing interaction among families and children, and even tourists.

The initiative aims to promote interest among the younger generation, not only in Macau’s local heritage but also in various aspects of Macau society.

The publishers will continue to promote this collaboration to bring these books to local schools and an international audience.

The launch will be at Casa da Nostalgia (Nostalgic House) at the Taipa Houses-Museum Oct. 26 at 4:30 p.m. RM