Ilha Verde library opens

The new library in the Ilha Verde neighborhood was inaugurated yesterday, offering approximately 28,000 books. Spanning over 1,000 square meters, the facility also features around 2,000 audiovisual materials and includes various multifunctional rooms, such as a children’s reading area, a multimedia space and a study zone. During her speech, Cultural Affairs Bureau Deland Leong Wai Man said the new library meets the growing demand among local residents, as previous facilities were no longer sufficient to accommodate rising interest.

