Ilha Verde library to be operational by year-end

The Cultural Affairs Bureau has confirmed that preparations are underway for the Ilha Verde Neighborhood Library to be operational by the end of the year. In response to lawmaker Ella Lei, the bureau said is actively working towards completing the construction, which will have a significantly larger usable area of approximately 1,060 square meters. This is more than double the size of the current library in the district. The new library is expected to house a collection of around 31,000 books, including approximately 3,000 audio-visual materials. Additionally, there will be approximately 140 reading seats available for visitors.

