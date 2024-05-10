Indonesian gov’t committed to protecting migrant workers in Macau

The Minister of Manpower, Ida Fauziyah, has reaffirmed the Indonesian government’s commitment to improving the safety and security of Indonesian migrant workers in Macau.

Fauziyah recently visited Macau to meet with Yul Edison, the Indonesian Consul-General to Hong Kong and Macau, to enhance cooperation between Indonesia and the governments of Hong Kong and Macau, particularly in safeguarding Indonesian migrant workers.

Macau is a popular destination for Indonesian migrant workers. Fauziyah emphasized the crucial need to strengthen safeguards for these workers, according to a recent statement issued by the Ministry of Manpower.

Data from March 2024 indicates the Ministry of Manpower has registered 6,501 Indonesian migrant workers in Macau, employed across various sectors including hotels, real estate, business activities, recreation, culture and gaming.

“In this regard, during our visit to Macau, we will meet with the Chief Executive of Macau to ask for support for the strengthening of the protection for Indonesian migrant workers in Macau,” she stated.

In addition to meeting with the Chief Executive, Fauziyah is scheduled to attend a business-matching event in Hong Kong and disseminate information on job markets and social security programs to Indonesian migrant workers. Howard Tong