Industry warns of ongoing challenges for EV adoption amid new beneficial measures

The Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) announced that starting next month, public charging fees for vehicles will be reduced by approximately 10%, but an industry representative warns that the widespread adoption of electric vehicles in Macau still faces significant challenges.

As reported by the Chinese-language media outlet Exmoo News, an interview with the Macau Environmental Electric Motorcycle Association (MEEMA) highlighted several challenges facing the adoption of electric vehicles, including insufficient charging infrastructure, relatively high charging costs, and inadequate management mechanisms.

According to To Chio Fai, president of MEEMA, electric vehicles – including motorcycles and private cars – account for less than 20% of the total vehicle population in Macau.

By comparison, neighboring Hong Kong sees a remarkably high proportion of nearly 90% of newly registered vehicles being electric, significantly surpassing Macau’s overall share.

The contrast in the pace of electric vehicle development in Macau is primarily attributed to inadequate charging infrastructure and outdated electrical capacity in older districts.

“Most charging stations in Macau are slow-charging, particularly those in public parking lots, where fully charging a 50-kilowatt private vehicle can take several hours,” To noted.

He added that even fast-charging stations offer only 55-kilowatt specifications, equivalent to the medium-to-slow charging levels of equipment used in mainland China.

To emphasized the challenges faced by electric vehicle users, stating, “Charging bays in popular parking lots are often fully occupied, leading to long queues,” while noting that new districts like Zone A lack dedicated charging facilities.

Furthermore, he added that the outdated electrical infrastructure in older districts struggles to support the high-power charging demands of modern electric vehicles.

However, regarding the Chief Executive’s executive order to reduce public charging fees for transportation vehicles by approximately 10% and adjust the rated output power for slow and fast charging – effective February 1 – To, as mentioned in the report, acknowledged that while the reduction is modest, it represents a “positive start.”

He recommended that authorities intensify efforts to build charging infrastructure, plan high-standard charging parking lots in Macau’s new districts, optimize fee subsidy policies, and improve regulations governing charging station management.

