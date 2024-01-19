Influencer passes away, says own social media account

A female influencer with over 2 million followers on TikTok’s mainland parent app, Douyin, recently passed away, according to local media outlet Exmoo. According to the Douyin account of the influencer, she had battled severe depression for three years. The announcement shared on the platform requested privacy for the influencer’s family and friends during this time. An earlier post of the influencer accused Douyin users of engaging in libel against her, using “vulgar and crude” language. The influencer, originally from Nanchang in mainland China, had relocated to Macau following her marriage. Her Douyin account primarily focused on leisure news about Macau.

