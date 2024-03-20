International Parade to require traffic suspensions

The Macao International Parade that will be held this Sunday will require road traffic suspensions along its route, the government warned. Road users should be aware of these special arrangements. The parade will start from the Ruins of St Paul’s, go downhill to Largo de S. Domingos, Senado Square and the Cathedral, before proceeding towards the Macau Tower through Avenida da Praia Grande. The government noted that parking spots and other traffic suspensions, like detours, are to be implemented. Changes to bus routes and stops will also take place to make way for the parade.

