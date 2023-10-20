IPIM, mainland to talk to ease Customs for PLP products

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) will meet central government authorities to facilitate the entry of products from Portuguese-

speaking countries (PLP) to the Chinese market, the president of IPIM, Vincent U, said on the sidelines of the inauguration of the 28th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair.

Asked about the many problems that still make the entry of PLP products into the Chinese market difficult, U told media, “we will promote more measures favorable for the PLP products, which include, besides the easing of access to the Macau market, the promotion of products to enter the mainland and the Chinese market.”

“This involves several customs-related issues, and we know that there are several difficulties, but we will communicate with mainland authorities so PLP products can enter directly into the Chinese market through the [special economic zone]. We will try to support the work for the PLP as much as possible,” the same official said.

Addressing the results of the IPIM’s activities of promotion and business visits , the President noted that when a delegation visited Portugal last April, the IPIM was able to negotiate with entrepreneurs from the Madeira Archipelago, which resulted in some of these entrepreneurs attending this year’s1st C-PLPEX.

The Macau government is interested in deepening the relationship with the Portuguese Archipelago, which is famous for its wine and for Cristiano Ronaldo, U noted.