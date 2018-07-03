IPIM requested to submit report on improving procedures

The Secretary for Economy and Finance Lionel Leong announced that the Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) is slated to present a report this month on how to improve its procedures in approving residency applications.

Speaking on the sidelines of Leong’s visit to the Labour Affairs Bureau yesterday, the official told the press that IPIM had resolved some of the issues the CCAC investigated back in 2015.

The official said that residency permit applications for major investment residency, and managerial personnel, and technical and professional residency would not be suspended, yet noted that there is a significant scope for improvement.

“From 2015, the government told IPIM to improve their services,” said Leong.

“We can’t be afraid of the [residency permit application], if there’s room to improve, especially for skilled workers. We know their importance and we have to improve,” he added.

According to Leong, skilled laborers in Macau are needed particularly for the betterment of the city’s integration in the Greater Bay Area. Thus he noted that the region needs measures to attract this talent.

Regarding the major investment residency, IPIM noted that it has applied changes to its schemes including to the minimum threshold for the application

IPIM said that they would study and analyze the content of the CCAC’s report in a bid implement concrete measures to improve the authorization procedure for applications of temporary residence permit.

It has also recalled that it has submitted suggestions to the Public Security Police Force with a purpose of introducing changes to the regime.

The bureau pledged that it would monitor the views and will publish the requirements for analysis and approval on its website for more transparency. LV

Share this: Tweet





