IPIM sees increase in one-stop service users

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute’s (IPIM) “one-stop” service for investors received 101 new investment plans in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 38% year-on-year, of which there were 39 projects across the categories of big health, modern finance, high-tech and exhibitions. For the major industries including commerce and trade, the bureau has completed follow-ups for 70 investment plans. According to the data, the total investment to date amounts to MOP926 and 343 jobs have been created.

