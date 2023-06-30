IPIM to showcase products from Lusophone countries in upcoming expo

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) will set up the “PSC Mart – Portuguese-speaking Countries Products and Services Experience Zone” at the 11th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (MITE), where 20 Macau enterprises will exhibit and market featured products from Portuguese-speaking countries and Macau. Pavilions and platforms will be showcased at the venue to facilitate the development of SMEs in Macau by “leveraging the MICE+Tourism synergy.” This is the fourth consecutive year that the IPIM has set up an exhibition zone at MITE, which will be held from June 30 to July 2.

