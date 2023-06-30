The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) will set up the “PSC Mart – Portuguese-speaking Countries Products and Services Experience Zone” at the 11th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (MITE), where 20 Macau enterprises will exhibit and market featured products from Portuguese-speaking countries and Macau. Pavilions and platforms will be showcased at the venue to facilitate the development of SMEs in Macau by “leveraging the MICE+Tourism synergy.” This is the fourth consecutive year that the IPIM has set up an exhibition zone at MITE, which will be held from June 30 to July 2.
IPIM to showcase products from Lusophone countries in upcoming expo
Categories Macau