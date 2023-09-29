IPOR calls for new operator of Livraria Portuguesa

The Portuguese Institute of the Orient (IPOR) is calling for a partner to run the Livraria Portuguesa (Portuguese Bookstore) as the current concession contract is slated to end Mar. 31, 2024.

In a statement, IPOR expressed its wishes to maintain Livraria Portuguesa under a similar regime, with the concession for the operation to last for five years.

The concessionaire must pay MOP100,000 annually for each year of validity of the assignment contract as a donation for the Fund for the Promotion of Language and Culture of IPOR.

Interested parties must add to their applications a draft activity plan that includes promotion of books and reading in Macau and Portuguese. It must also promote book fair at least twice a year.

IPOR is also calling on prospective concessionaires to “develop annually a set of activities to stimulate the bookstore space that promotes books, reading, writers and other artistic and cultural areas of Portuguese-speaking countries.”