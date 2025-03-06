ISAF recalls TCM product for excess pesticides

The Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau (ISAF) has recalled a Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) product due to excessive pesticide levels, according to ISAF. The issue was detected by Hong Kong’s Health Department, which alerted local authorities. The affected product, “Viticis Fructus,” batch No. 241108, was imported to Macau in December 2024 and distributed to pharmacies and polyclinics. ISAF has instructed the importer to recall the batch and notified pharmacies to cease distribution.

Related