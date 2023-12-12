ITTF singles World Cups set to return in 2024

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has announced the return of the men’s and women’s singles World Cups slated for April 2024 in Macau.

The world’s table tennis governing body made the announcement following the conclusion of the inaugural Mixed Team World Cup in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, on Sunday.

The World Cups will be staged at the Galaxy Arena, the largest indoor arena in Macau.

In a press release, the ITTF said the decision to revive the World Cups signifies a strategic move, underscoring the ITTF’s commitment to revitalizing and preserving the rich legacy of the sport.

“As the global governing body approaches its centenary year, in 2026, this initiative aligns seamlessly with its mission to breathe new life into iconic events,” the ITTF stated.

Originating in 1980, the first ITTF World Cup was held in Hong Kong, China, with the latest staged in Weihai, east China’s Shandong Province in 2020.

Since 2021, the event has been replaced with the World Table Tennis (WTT) Cup Finals, which was staged in Singapore in 2021, and Xinxiang, central China’s Henan Province, in 2022.

“The remarkable success of the 2023 Mixed Team World Cup in Chengdu has set the stage for an exciting future. Building on this momentum, we are thrilled to announce the return of the singles World Cups in April 2024 in Macau, while the Mixed Team event will make a comeback in Chengdu in November next year,” said ITTF president Petra Sorling.

“This decision underscores our commitment to advancing the sport globally, and we are confident that we will once again witness incredible events that will further enrich the legacy of the ITTF World Cups,” she added.

Liu Guoliang, ITTF deputy president and Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) president, expressed his anticipation towards a successful ITTF World Cup in Macau.

“Macau has hosted many World Table Tennis events in recent years, and the enthusiasm of the fans has always impressed our athletes,” he shared. MDT/Xinhua