January gaming tax up 365% y-o-y

In January, gaming operators in Macau paid MOP7.34 billion in gaming tax, marking a remarkable 365% increase compared to the same month in 2023. According to data from the Financial Services Bureau, the government had collected a mere MOP1.58 billion in gaming tax in January 2023. This significant improvement reflects the ongoing recovery of the gaming industry following the lifting of pandemic prevention measures. Notably, the gaming tax revenue for January accounted for 8.8% of the government’s gaming tax budget for the upcoming year.

