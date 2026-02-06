Japan-linked concerts increasingly canceled in Macau

In recent months, at least four concerts in Macau featuring Japanese performers have been canceled, raising questions about the stability of the city’s cultural calendar as several more high-profile Japan-linked shows approach.

When questioned by the Times, the Consulate-General of Japan for Hong Kong and Macau stated that it was “aware of the relevant news,” adding, “We look forward to the continued development of the exchanges between Japan and Macau, and between Japan and Hong Kong.”

pop star Ayumi Hamasaki was scheduled to conclude her “Asia Tour 2025 I Am Ayu ep. II” at The Venetian Arena on January 10, 2026, but announced the Macau show’s cancellation on Instagram on December 9. She said that after “extensive discussions” between her label, Avex, and the organizers, she was informed the concert could not proceed as scheduled.

The cancellation of the Macau finale followed the earlier loss of a Shanghai date.

Since then, multiple media reports have highlighted a surge in cancellations of Japanese acts in mainland China and the special administrative regions, as well as cancellations of Cantopop stars’ shows in Japan, following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s recent remarks about Taiwan during a parliamentary debate.

Neither Hamasaki’s camp nor the Macau organizers have publicly linked the decision to politics, though the timing has fueled speculation.

Then, the day after Ayumi Hamasaki’s announcement of the cancellation of her Macau concert, South Korean band Hi-Fi Un!corn, featuring Japanese vocalist Shuto Fukushima, canceled its “Asia Tour 2025 ‘Teenage Blue’” concert in Macau, announcing the decision just over a week before the show.

On December 10, Agency FNC Entertainment wrote: “We regretfully announce that <Hi-Fi Un!corn ASIA Tour 2025 “Teenage Blue” in Macau>, originally scheduled for December 21, 2025, at G Box at Galaxy Macau, has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Organizer CQ Entertainment stated in its announcement that, due to “force majeure factors, and after many discussions […] the performance will be cancelled.” It also stated that refunds would be processed automatically for tickets purchased through official platforms.

Later, Mika Nakashima’s Macau debut, intended as the kickoff to her 2026 Asia tour, fell victim to similar issues.

A statement posted on December 30, 2025, on the Japanese singer and actress’ website announced: “The performance at The Londoner Arena in Macau, scheduled for March 14, 2026, has been canceled due to unavoidable circumstances. We are currently discussing canceling the event on this date and rescheduling it. We would like to ask for everyone’s understanding, especially those who were looking forward to this performance.”

The setbacks continued when Korean-Japanese boy group Nexz announced on January 16 the cancellation of its shows in Macau.

JYP Entertainment, the group’s agency, stated in an official notice, “We inform you that the Nexz special concert ‘One Beat,’ scheduled for January 17 and 18 in Macau, has been canceled due to unavoidable circumstances.”

The agency added, “Our company and the organizers have done our best to prepare for a successful performance until the very end, but due to the sudden change in circumstances, we have decided that it will be difficult to proceed with the performance as scheduled.”

Cotai Ticketing also confirmed the cancellation of “NEXZ SPECIAL CONCERT <ONE BEAT> in MACAU.” It promised automatic refunds for tickets purchased through its platform, while buyers on other platforms were directed to contact their original point of purchase.

Nexz was formed during the second season of the Japanese survival audition program “Nizi Project.” They debuted in May 2024 and have rapidly expanded their fan base across Korea and Asia.

More recently, during Tuesday’s press conference for the “Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Horse 2026,” Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes sidestepped questions about recent cancellations of concerts by Japanese artists. In a sideline interview with the media, she said the office is not aware of the reasons for the cancellations but assured reporters that it is monitoring the situation.

Noting that Macau has recently attracted top names in the industry, Senna Fernandes expressed hope that organizers would continue to attract top talent despite the hurdles.

“From our perspective, it’s clear that we don’t really have any idea exactly what the problem is or what the thinking was behind these cancellations,” she said. “It’s not fair for me to comment on these arrangements […] But I think that, nowadays, Macau does indeed have many different types of shows, both from mainland China and from international artists,” Fernandes noted. “I think the organizers will continue to look for different groups to come to Macau. She added, “Many names have already come to Macau.”

Industry impact not significant

Regarding the Ayumi Hamasaki performance, Lawrence Che, founder and CEO of Chessman Macau, told the Times, “It has been confirmed but temporarily rescheduled or canceled,” adding, “Some performances are not yet finalized, so they are not considered cancellations.”

He added, “Since Macau has rarely hosted concerts by Japanese artists in the past, the actual impact is not significant.”

Che attributed the cancellations to multifaceted issues, including safety concerns and crowd-control challenges — problems echoed in several major New Year’s Eve events canceled worldwide this year.

Hong Kong canceled its Victoria Harbour New Year’s Eve fireworks display out of respect for victims of the Tai Po fire. Celebrations shifted to Chater Road in Central, featuring performances by Air Supply, light shows, and multimedia projections across central landmarks.

In Macau, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) also canceled fireworks at the Sai Van Lake New Year’s Eve countdown concert but went ahead with other planned festivities.

The 2026 Macau Countdown Concert unfolded near the Macau Tower and Sai Van Lake, alongside a Taipa Houses countdown show, while Sands China organized its midnight fireworks and drone display on the Cotai Strip.

Multiple media reports noted that Tokyo canceled its Shibuya Station countdown due to concerns about a stampede amid large crowds. Cities including Monaco, Sydney, and Bali also canceled select events amid heightened global security alerts.

“Performance cancellations are usually not due to a single factor but rather to a combination of factors, such as the artist’s condition, the organizer’s ticketing considerations, and public safety considerations for large-scale events,” Che said.

Regarding broader impacts, Che noted that the Hong Kong and Macau shows remain largely unaffected.

“If geopolitical considerations are involved, the organizers and relevant departments usually negotiate to avoid postponing events that are intended to bring joy to the public or that may upset some members of the public,” he explained.

“For many artists, Macau remains their first choice or a highly desirable performance city. For organizers, however, commercial considerations are the primary factor.”

Future scheduling

Upcoming events include TREASURE’s “2025–26 Treasure Tour [Pulse On] in Macao” at The Venetian Arena on March 6, 2026; NCT Wish concerts at the same venue in March; and IVE’s “World Tour <Show What I Am> in Macao” on May 23–24. TREASURE has four Japanese members; NCT Wish has four Japanese performers among its six members; and IVE features Japanese singer Rei. At Galaxy Arena, RIIZE is scheduled to perform in February, featuring Japanese member Shotaro. So far, none of these events has been canceled.

The Times has sought clarification on whether this apparent pattern could affect the SAR’s cultural reputation and future scheduling of shows featuring Japanese talent.

The paper has also contacted the IC regarding recent programming changes. In addition, all six gaming concessionaires have been contacted for comment, but no response has been received as of press time.

