Island Shangri-La’s iconic Lobster Bar & Grill presents the return of its acclaimed and highly popular 2026 Sunday Roast Guest Chef Series, an annual culinary programme showcasing the creativity and talent of Hong Kong’s leading restaurants. The 2025 Sunday Roast Guest Chef Series saw a showcase of acclaimed restaurants such as ANDO, Arcane, Epure, Estro, Leela, Louise, Roganic and Trattoria Felino. This year from February through December 2026, each guest restaurant will take over one Sunday to present a specially crafted starter, roast dish, and dessert, offering diners a refreshed interpretation of the classic British Sunday Roast rooted in the flavours and inspirations of Hong Kong’s dynamic dining landscape.

The series continues the restaurant’s commitment to elevating cherished traditions while championing the diversity and excellence of the city’s gastronomic community. Each collaborative menu is co-created by Executive Chef Cary Docherty and the participating chefs, resulting in a one-day-only dining experience unique to every restaurant.

Lobster Bar & Grill’s renowned Sunday Roast tradition features a sumptuous three-course menu beginning with classic appetisers such as Demitasse Lobster Bisque, Smoked Salmon, and Steak Tartare. Guests may then enjoy their choice of individually plated roast or seafood dishes, accompanied by signature sides including duck-fat roasted potatoes and honey-glazed carrots. The experience concludes with beloved desserts like Banoffee Pie, Triple Chocolate Mud Pie, and seasonal specialties created by Chef Cary Docherty.

