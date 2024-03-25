Japanese Pharmaceutical recalls supplements

Japan’s Kobayashi Pharmaceutical has started recalling three types of supplements following reports of users developing kidney problems, several media have reported. The suspect ingredient is red yeast, which contains an as yet unidentified substance. The company said the connection between the ingredient and the kidney problem is still unclear. Six people have been admitted to hospital due to kidney conditions of varying severity. About 300,000 items are to be recalled, the century-old pharmaceutical company has announced.

Related