John Catlin shoots 59, lowest score in Asian Tour history

John Catlin holed a 20-foot eagle putt this weekend for an 11-under 59 in the International Series Macau, becoming the first player in Asian Tour history with a sub-60 round. Catlin, a 33-year-old Californian with seven worldwide victories, became the fourth player this year to break 60 following Joaquin Niemann at LIV Golf Mayakoba, and Cristobal Del Solar and Aldrich Potgieter on consecutive days in the Astara Golf Championship in Colombia on the Korn Ferry Tour. Del Solar shot 57, matching the lowest score on tours recognized by the Official World Golf Ranking.

