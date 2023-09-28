Joint police operation concludes with nearly 5,000 inspections

The joint police operation of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau – “Operation Thunder 2023” – has busted 122 people suspected of prostitution, as well as 182 cases involving fraud, with 228 people involved, including 53 cases involving money exchange fraud.

In a press conference yesterday, authorities announced that 1,140 people suspected of committing criminal offenses were transferred to the judicial authorities, involving 930 criminal cases.

Regarding parallel import smuggling activities, 984 people were administratively prosecuted for smuggling parallel imports, of which 365 were foreign employees.

A total of 2,014 non-Macau residents were repatriated during an operation that was conducted from Jun. 12 to Sept. 21.

Authorities announced that, during the operation, 2,094 related actions were carried out, and 4,916 inspections were concluded.

During the entire operation, the Macao Customs, Public Security Police, and Judiciary Police deployed 23,175 police personnel to investigate 86,005 people. 4,815 people had to be brought back to the police station for further investigation, involving 930 cases.

Cases uncovered during the entire operation also included 154 cases involving theft, with 172 people involved, as well as 55 cases involving gambling loan sharks, with 76 people arrested; 23 cases involving drug crimes, with 45 people arrested, 18 of which involved trafficking, with 30 people arrested.

