Judiciary Police investigate Tap Seac Square fire

An investigation has commenced into the possibly suspicious fire under Tap Seac Square on Wednesday, the Judiciary Police (PJ) has announced.

The Wednesday fire happened in the underground coach parking lot at Tap Seac Square. Heavy grey smoke was seen at various entrances to the parking lot, such as the entrance and exit to the underground tunnel and several chimneys on the ground level.

According to a text message the police sent to the press, the fire started in the fifth row of seats of a coach parked at the facility. Although the coach was severely damaged, no casualty or injury was reported.

The case was referred to the police by the Fire Services Bureau (CB) at 6:48 p.m. on Wednesday. At 3:59 p.m. the same day, the CB Control Centre received a report about the fire. When firefighters arrived at the scene just four minutes later, the coach was ablaze. The fire was successfully extinguished at 4:27 p.m. that same day.

Traffic near the scene was severely impacted with neighborhood roads completely cordoned off to support the operation. Traffic from Avenida de Sidónio Pais towards Vasco de Gama Garden was suspended near Tap Seac. Those from Rua de Sacadura Cabral were required to make a U-turn at Tap Seac and disperse through Rua do Bispo Medeiros. Motor traffic from Praia Grande was barred from entering Rua do Campo.

Normal traffic flow resumed at nearly 5 p.m. once the fire was extinguished. AL