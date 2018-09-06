KFC initiates ‘No straws and lids’ policy for dine-in customers

KFC Hong Kong and Macau has halted its supply of plastic straws and lids for customers who dine in at its 71 branches.

A trial program was previously carried out in nine stores in Hong Kong and due to the “positive response,” it announced in a statement that it would stop providing both lids and straws in a bid to reduce single-use plastics and alleviate the environmental impact thereof. Yet exceptions will be made for some designated special drinks and for takeaway drinks.

In Macau, there are four KFC branches located in Galaxy UA Cinema, Sands Resorts, Sun Star City and along Avenida De Venceslau De Morais.

Janet Yuen, chief operating officer of KFC Hong Kong and Macau, said: “We understand the significance of the impact [that] single-use plastics has brought to our environment, and thus we want to do our part in striving for positive change,”

“We believe that every little step counts, so we decided to engage our customers and make the effort by launching this ‘no straws and lids’ action in all of our stores,” she added, as cited in a press statement from the fast food chain.

Apart from the official announcement of the suspension of plastic straws and lids, KFC Hong Kong also launched smart hand-washing machines as early as in 2014.

These hand-washing machines, which are also set up in a few of its stores in Macau, utilize the latest technology and have helped to reduce water usage in hand washing by 10.31 million liters since its launch.

In addition to the efforts to be eco-friendly, KFC Hong Kong said it has also collaborated with some non-governmental organizations, including Food Angel, to reduce waste.

On August 30, a group of local residents submitted a petition with some 4,700 signatures to urge the government to initiate measures to ban the use of single use plastic and plastic bags.

The petition has now reached 5,000 signatures. LV

