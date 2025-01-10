New Year, New Energy 

Chinese New Year is here and brimming with magnetic energy and the freedom of renewal, W Macau is one of MDT’s top picks when it comes to celebration and to shed the past and embrace the thrill of what lies ahead in 2025.

Helmed by culinary mastermind Chef Yap, the hotel’s specialty restaurant DIVA celebrates the best of Macau’s unique cross-cultural cuisine through a contemporary Cantonese experience. This year, DIVA crafts its Chinese New Year offerings with both à la carte and set menus, inviting guests to enjoy a symphony of flavors and embrace the electrifying spirit of the Year of the Snake.

The DIVA Set Lunch Menu beckons with dishes from Braised 6-head Fresh Abalone with Chili Brine, Roasted Pepper, Cherry Foie Gras and Green Apple Jelly to Golden Crispy Garlic Chicken, and Wok-fried Glutinous Rice with Chinese Preserved Meat and Fresh 6-head Abalone. For a memorable reunion with loved ones to celebrate the occasion, the DIVA’s Dinner Set Menu will present a modern twist on traditional Cantonese dishes, including Prosperity Salmon and Canadian Geoduck Yu Sheng, Braised Mexican Sea Cucumber, Goose Web in Abalone Sauce, and Poon Choi.

Apart from set menus, DIVA will celebrate the new year with Poon Choi, a must-have for any festive meal. This year’s Poon Choi features a rich combination of Braised Dried Oyster, Sea Cucumber, Goose Webs, and Tiger Prawns for four people. It promises an unforgettable evening of shared abundance with loved ones.

Slither though a rich tapestry of local and global flavors at the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant Hawker Hawker. To celebrate the Chinese New Year, guests can enjoy a selection of fresh, flown-in seafood and a vibrant mix of taste and prosperity. Hawker Hawker will present a special Chinese New Year menu, featuring a lunch buffet.

A cornerstone of the special menus is the beloved Chinese New Year delicacy, Louhei (yusheng), featuring a medley of salmon, golden crackers and shredded vegetables to tantalize taste buds. Designed for communal enjoyment, the Louhei signifies good fortune for the coming year and prosperity for the year ahead, alongside signature dishes like Stew of Pork Trotter, Chaozhou Braised Goose and Roasted Suckling Pig.

To round off the dining journey, guests can indulge in a decadent dessert station featuring desserts like Mango Pineapple Mousse Cake, Red Bean and Chocolate Cherries Hazelnut Cake, Fried Sticky Rice Cake and Red Bean Rice Pudding for a sweet conclusion to this opulent feast.