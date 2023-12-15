Land plot draft plan returned amid CPU members’ objections

The draft plan for a land plot in Praia Grande has returned for further review as six Urban Planning Committee (CPU) members and four members of the public expressed opposing opinions.

These opinions concerned the permitted use of the land. The Urban Construction Bureau (DSSCU), the authority that issues draft development plans, has designated the land to be used for commercial purposes C1 and C2, pursuant to legal definitions.

However, at a recent CPU meeting, six members expressed different opinions. In addition to the four opinions from the public received prior to the meeting, DSSCU director and CPU president Lai Weng Leong proposed to withdraw the plan for further review.

The four opinions from the public were drafted in similar fashion. All of them proposed that the use of the land be expanded to allow for “tourism and entertainment.”

Their reasons provided echo the government’s calls to develop tourism and support economic progress. The public opinions added that there are several three to four-star hotels in the neighborhood, proving that the expansion of use will not have significant impact on the planning and general environment of the area. The land plot’s close proximity to the tourism area makes it suitable for hotel use, they added.

Based on the land plot’s location in between Avenida de Praia Grande and Rua de Formosa and the fact that the latter is filled with residential buildings, some members questioned whether, should other land plots in that area be redeveloped in the future, they would be allowed for commercial use only.

In response, Leong Io Hong, DSSCU department head for urban planning, pointed out that land for commercial use is scarce as per the Master Urban Plan. Identifying this land plot for commercial use was done in consideration of the broader social development in the area. In addition, he emphasized the need for a wider range of offerings given that the area is densely populated with residential buildings.

Meanwhile, the lack of commentary on preservation from the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), appeared to imply that the building on No 106 Rua das Estalagens, built in the early 20th century, may be dismantled.

IC official Sou Kin Meng explained that the quality of the building does not meet the legal threshold for heritage recognition.