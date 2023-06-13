Lawmaker calls on gov’t to clarify recycling processing

There is a need for the government to pinpoint a land plot to localize recyclable processing, lawmaker Ron Lam suggested in his latest written enquiry.

The lawmaker also hopes for the introduction of a ‘polluter pays principle’, so as to foster waste reduction at source, and facilitate the fulfilment of counter-pollution political promises.

Lam recapped that in the Policy Address for 2019, the government promised to separate 15,000 square meters of land from the construction waste landfill for pre-export processing of paper, PVC plastic and metal. The rights to use the land were to be auctioned.

Furthermore, in the same Policy Address, it was stated that a 30,000-square-meter land plot would be designated for kitchen waste processing facilities that could handle at least 50% of the city’s daily kitchen waste generation.

Moreover, in the policy implementation conditions for 2018 of the Transport and Public Works sector, there were plans that from 2023 to 2026, pre-export facilities that handle gadgets, glass bottles and other recyclables, as well as for a ship dock servicing recyclables would be constructed.

Despite the bold plans, the lawmaker pointed out that only the kitchen waste facilities had entered the planning phase. There have been no updates on the other plans, such as the 15,000-square-meter land plot for pre-export processing.

In support of his recommendation, the lawmaker highlighted that many jurisdictions, including mainland China, have or are contemplating changing laws to bar imports of waste products and recyclables. Specifically, he pointed out that in 2021, mainland China stopped permitting imports of solid waste. Moreover, pursuant to the Basel Convention, cross-jurisdictional relocation of waste has become increasingly difficult.

In 2022, the city has an average daily waste production surpassing Singapore, Hong Kong, Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai, according to the lawmaker, despite greatly reduced tourism activities in light of Covid-19 border restrictions. AL