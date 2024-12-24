Lawmaker calls to optimize tour routes

In recent months there has been a significant increase in visitor arrivals, with numbers surpassing 30 million in November, reaching approximately 87% of pre-pandemic levels. The average daily arrival rate currently stands at about 95,000.

This surge coincides with the upcoming relaxation of travel restrictions for residents of Zhuhai and Hengqin. However, disparities in recovery across different regions of Macau remain evident.

In response to the rising visitor numbers, the government is focusing on expanding tourist sources and enhancing tourism infrastructure to support sustainable growth. Recent policy changes, including Zhuhai’s “one trip per week” initiative and Hengqin’s “one visa, multiple entries” plan, are expected to further boost visitor numbers. “Residents of Zhuhai and Macau have always had close exchanges,” said lawmaker Zheng Anting.

Despite these positive developments, challenges persist.

Zheng expressed concerns in a written inquiry to the Legislative Assembly (AL), stating, “Merchants in Macau’s North District have reported business losses due to shifts in consumer behavior.” Local leaders are urging the government to optimize “in-depth tour” routes and improve transportation connections to enhance tourist experiences. Additionally, as visitor numbers rise, Zheng called on authorities to address customs clearance efficiency at busy ports like Border Gate and Qingmao Port.