December festivities as city celebrates its milestones

Christmas is around the corner, and with the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Macau as a Special Administrative Region (SAR) as well as the 75th anniversary of the founding of People’s Republic of China (PRC), December is filled with festivities for everyone.

Themed around “Symphony of Time and Space” this year, the annual city-wide light show “Light Up Macao” is back in town until Feb. 28.

Hailing from Macau, Hong Kong, mainland China, and overseas, artists and designers have created a landscape of installations across the Macau Peninsula, Taipa, and Coloane.

Interested visitors can explore art pieces, flagship installations, interactive installations, light sculptures, and projection mapping performances.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) also encourages participation in the gift redemptions and giveaways.

An extended activity called “Luminescent Night at Travessa do Armazém Velho” will also run for the same duration as “Light Up Macao 2024”, inviting the public to explore Rua dos Ervanários which will be adorned with lighting elements alongside online games and workshops to demonstrate the nighttime charm of the district.

Meanwhile, MGM and acclaimed Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou have collaborated to present the production “Macau 2049”, which will be open until Feb. 2.

The production promises to showcase the essence of Chinese culture through the integration of art and cutting-edge technology, redefining the imagination of cultural heritage and performing arts.

With the return of the annual Christmas Market to Tap Seac Square Dec. 16, the Christmas spirit is sure to spread.

Open from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. with closing hours extended to midnight on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve, the market boasts characteristic booths selling a variety of products ranging from gifts to food and beverages.

In addition to the booths, facilities like the Christmas train, inflatable slide, and merry-go-round are also available for children free of charge.

The Christmas Market will be open until Jan. 1.

Until tomorrow, the public will see portuguese jazz virtuoso Zé Eduardo bringing his Jazz Mission Big Band at the Dom Pedro V Theatre.

Joined by Portuguese vocalists Marta Garrett and Sofia Rodrigues among other local artists, the ensemble will perform a selection of jazz classics and carols to set the Christmas mood.

Attendees can also indulge in Portuguese delicacies at the cocktail reception.

On Dec. 25, the public can enjoy a special fireworks display in celebration of the Christmas holiday as well as the 25th anniversary of the handover, which will start at 9 p.m.

The same day, the Macao Orchestra will be having the “Unforgettable Melodies at the Ruins of St. Paul’s” in coordination with local choirs.

The Studio City resort is also spreading holiday spirit with its “Winter-Fun Wonderland,” a haven of Christmas-themed facilities and attractions.

Open until Jan. 1, visitors can enjoy a free skating experience at the Dreamland Ice Park by registering as a member or by posting Winter-Fun Wonderland pictures on social media with two or more designated hashtags.

Those who have always wanted to see snowfall can head for a stroll at the Snowflake Bridge, where a sight of snowflakes falling awaits.

Other activities include shopping for festive treats at the Winter Market, and taking more pictures by photo spots Penguin Snow Mountain and Wishmas Tree.

On selected dates, visitors can meet and greet Santa Claus and the Gingerbread Man, adding a touch of enchantment to the season.

For sports fans, the 2024 MGM Macau Tennis Masters is staged Dec. 24 to 25, at the Macao Forum.

The public can expect to see a lineup of Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) players captained by tennis legends Li Na and Michael Chang, with matches consisting of best-of-three tiebreak sets with a tiebreaker in the final set.

The 2024 Macau Snooker Masters is also set to take place at the Grand Ballroom Theater at Wynn Palace this month.

Running Dec. 25 to 28, this year’s event will feature a new format and another star-studded lineup.

Ronnie O’Sullivan, seven-time World Snooker Championship winner, will face off against top players in a “Best-of-7 Frames” format. STAff reporter