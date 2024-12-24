Driver dies after car collides with bus

A 55-year-old woman tragically lost her life yesterday when her car rear-ended a bus around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Avenida de Venceslau de Morais in Macau, as confirmed by authorities last night.

The Fire Services Bureau responded to reports of smoke at the scene, where initial investigations revealed that the bus had stopped to allow pedestrians to cross when it was struck. The collision caused the front of the private vehicle to catch fire.

The driver was found unresponsive at the scene and was rushed to Conde S. Januário Hospital for emergency treatment. Reports indicate that she was not breathing upon the arrival of emergency services.

Additionally, two passengers on the bus sustained injuries and were also taken to the hospital for care.

The Public Security Police gathered evidence at the scene and suspect that the private car lost control and collided with the bus ahead. They are currently investigating the cause of the accident and urge any witnesses to contact the police with relevant information. LV