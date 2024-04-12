Lawmakers submit proposal for road to be named after Zheng Guanying

Lawmakers Ma Chi Seng and Pang Chuan propose the establishment of “Zheng Guanying Road” near public cultural facilities in the Zone A, in bid to honor the Chinese reformist from Guangdong.

This proposal aims to honor, restore and establish Zheng Guanying Road near the large-scale public cultural facilities in Zone A, to highlight Macau’s position and role in the historical process of national development and use this as a way to strengthen the “patriotism and love for Macau” according to the joint proposal.

Zheng Guanying, a prominent figure in modern China, was born in Yongmo Village, Xiangshan County in 1842 and spent a significant amount of time in Macau. He embarked on a path of westernization at the age of 18 and held various positions in Shanghai, including the Shanghai Telegraph Bureau and the Kaiping Mining Co., Ltd.

He later settled in Macau and wrote influential works such as Words of Warning to a Prosperous Age which advocates self-strengthening and social and economic reforms in Qing China. Zheng Guanying was a reformist thinker and industrialist, and his ideas had a profound impact on the modernization process in China.

In the 1990s, a road in Macau was named after him, but it was later removed in 2007 due to urban development needs.

Staff Reporter