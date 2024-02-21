Lawyers Association submitted three legal opinions to AL this legislative year

The Macau Lawyers Association (AAM) has submitted, so far, three pieces of advice to the Legislative Assembly (AL) this legislative year, the president of AAM, Vong Hin Fai, said yesterday on the sidelines of AL’s Media Spring Luncheon.

Questioned by the media on the topic, Vong said the association has submitted advice related to the law production on topics related to the Tax Code and the electronization of the Notary services.

“This happened regarding the Tax Code, which is still pending the analysis of the bill and another on the electronization of the works of the notary services,” Vong said, adding that, for the time, the topic of the election law for the AL is not on the agenda.

“We did not address the AL electoral law. The AL is still addressing it. For the time being, the AAM is not preparing any advice as this matter is not on the agenda of the board of directors,” he explained.

Separately, Vong said that AAM will continue the tour that started last year for the Greater Bay Area (GBA) cities in an attempt to find partnerships and expand contacts between local lawyers and companies within the nine cities.

Vong said that in 2023 the association toured three cities, and is expecting to make the other six this year. A formal visit to Portugal is also planned for the association this year, and is likely to take place in June or July.