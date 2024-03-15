Light rail’s connection to Qingmao is not on Rosário’s agenda

The potential extension of the Light Rapid Transit (LRT) East line from the Border Gate up to the Qingmao Port is not a matter for the current agenda, the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo do Rosário told the Times on the sidelines of the Third Standing Committee meeting held yesterday morning at the Legislative Assembly.

Questioned by the Times on the matter, Rosário said that such an idea “will have its right time” and that is not now, hinting, yet again, that such a project will be not part of the major construction of the East line and, instead, will be a different project that will come at a later stage.

As for the works for the construction of the currently approved LRT East line, Rosário said that the works at the Border Gate area are progressing slowly since the granting of the land plot area, recently approved by the central government, has not yet been formalized. This means that the land plot has not yet officially passed to Macau’s jurisdiction.

Still, he said that the government is doing “what is possible” to advance preparatory works and other “small-scale” constructions until the land is officially under the government’s possession, which is when the pace of construction should accelerate.