Light Up Macao draws 7.8m spectators: MGTO

Staged from last December to Feb 25, Light Up Macao 2023 has culminated with 7.78 million spectators, according to the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO). Organized in collaboration with the six integrated resort enterprises, Light up Macao 2023 presented a variety of romantic and colorful light installations, interactive installations and mapping shows on Macau Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane under the theme of the “Dazzling Wonderland.” In addition, nearly 40,000 souvenirs were presented on site during the event. About 1,500 people collected all the stamps from seven districts and joined the grand lucky draw.

