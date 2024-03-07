Littering and spitting tops cases during CNY

Littering and spitting cases accounted for a great proportion of cases prosecuted during the Chinese New Year, data from the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) shows. In a Central District Social Advisory Committee, authorities believe the related cases are on a downward trend compared with the past few years, as cited in a TDM report. However, the drop is believed to be due to the intensified deployment of law enforcement personnel to various districts. Meanwhile, the IAM pledged to further optimize law enforcement work, focus on handling environmental sanitation issues in each district, and formulate inspection routes for tourist areas.

