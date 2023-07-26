China’s central government has decided to remove Liu Guangyuan from the post of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Liu is now the deputy director of its liaison office in Hong Kong, according to the office’s official website. The appointment comes two years after Liu took up the role as head of the Chinese foreign ministry’s office in Hong Kong.
Liu Guangyuan removed from post of foreign ministry’s commissioner in HK
Categories Macau