Local artist holds exhibition for La Biennale di Venezia

“Above Zobeide, Exhibition from Macao, China”, the Collateral Event of the 60th International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia, was recently inaugurated in Venice, Italy. Curated by Chang Chan, the exhibition showcases large-scale art installations and digital prints created by the young Macau artist Wong Weng Cheong, presenting a fictional world while conveying concerns about the development of human civilization. The exhibition will be ongoing until Nov. 24.

