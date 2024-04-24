Local artist holds exhibition for La Biennale di Venezia

“Above Zobeide, Exhibition from Macao, China”, the Collateral Event of the 60th International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia, was recently inaugurated in Venice, Italy. Curated by Chang Chan, the exhibition showcases large-scale art installations and digital prints created by the young Macau artist Wong Weng Cheong, presenting a fictional world while conveying concerns about the development of human civilization. The exhibition will be ongoing until Nov. 24.
