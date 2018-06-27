Local association promotes Macau in Serbia

The Macau Association for the Promotion of Exchange between Asia-Pacific and Latin America (MAPEAL) recently co-organized the “Close Encounter with Macau” event in Belgrade, Serbia, featuring a poster and photo exhibition, promotion seminar and a business forum promoting the SAR.

Initiated by Slobodan S. Pajovic, the president of Federación Internacional de Estudios sobre América Latina y el Caribe (FIEALC), the three-day event was the result of a collaboration between the John Naisbitt University (Megatrend University) and The Museum of King Petar I.

Held at John Naisbitt University, the event exhibited to visitors the different aspects of Macau, including its history, culture, tourism, business, cuisine and education.

The event was included as a concurrent event of the “Festival of Chinese Culture 2018”, supported by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Serbia.

During the exhibition, Renata Pindžo, deputy minister of the Ministry of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications of Serbia, expressed interest in strengthening the relationship between Serbia and Macau, particularly in the development of two-way tourism.

According to a statement issued by MAPEAL, the official also agreed that Serbia could further promote and cultivate the tourism market of the Greater Bay Area through Macau as its portal and platform between Serbia and China.

Meanwhile on June 21 the “Business Forum Macau-Serbia” was also held at John Naisbitt University, themed “Macau as a Tourist Destination and Business Service Platform in the Greater Bay Area of China.”

Prior to the start of the business forum, Sonia Chan Prado, vice president of MAPEAL, introduced the annual Macao International Trade and Investment Fair and the “One Stop Service” of Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute available for providing support and assistance to investors in the city to the director of the Department for Asia, Australia and the Pacific of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Tatjana Conić.

