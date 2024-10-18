Local associations promote youth mental health

The Macau Speaker Association, the Rotary Club of Macau, and the YMCA of Macau have co-organized the 2024 “We Care, We Share” Mental Health Youth Ambassador Programme and Macau Secondary School Mental Health Speech Contest.

The program focuses on the issue of mental health in society, aiming to cultivate young people’s interest in public speaking, improve their communication skills, and disseminate positive mental health knowledge.

According to the organizers, the contest seeks to enhance participants’ understanding of mental health and help them face psychological challenges positively.

The event attracted nearly 200 students, social organizations, and members of the public from all walks of life.

In his opening speech of the ceremony, So Io Kuong, President of the Macau Speaker Association, said last year’s program had enabled many secondary school students to gain a deeper understanding of mental health and to face various psychological challenges, expressing their thoughts and feelings to the public through speeches.

This year, the organizers will build on the success of the previous event and use the power of words to promote the importance of mental health.

Twenty schools and over 70 students are participating in this year’s Mental Health Youth Ambassador Programme and Speech Contest.

Through a series of mental health talks, speech workshops, group coaching, and competitions, the organizers hope to enhance the psychological well-being, communication, and presentation skills of secondary school students and promote a positive attitude toward life.