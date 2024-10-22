Local whisky carnival showcases over 2,000 products

Whisky enthusiasts flocked to the second annual WhiskyShine Carnival, held from Oct. 19 to 20.

Organized by the Macau Malt Whisky Society, the event showcased over 2,000 whisky products and aimed to bolster local whisky culture while supporting the region’s economic diversification strategies.

The carnival featured more than 40 international whisky brands, offering an extensive selection for tasting and purchase.

Notable figures like Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), engaged with exhibitors and emphasized the event’s role in positioning Macau as a culinary tourism destination.

The president of the Macau Malt Whisky Society, said, “Whisky is not only a drink but also a culture,” underscoring the carnival’s success as a reflection of growing interest in whisky.

This year’s carnival boasted a richer array of offerings compared to last year, featuring participation from over 100 brands across multiple countries.

The event not only celebrated whisky but also highlighted Macau’s potential as a burgeoning hub for culinary tourism.

Macau presents a unique market for whisky sales due to its favorable import tax duties compared to mainland China and Hong Kong.

The region imposes a 10% consumption tax on spirits with an alcohol content exceeding 30%, making it an attractive option for whisky importers.

In contrast, mainland China has a sliding scale of tariffs that can reach up to 10%, along with additional taxes that complicate pricing.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong imposes a hefty 100% excise duty on spirits priced under HKD200, although recent policy changes have reduced this rate for higher-priced imports.

These tax differences create a competitive landscape where Macau’s lower burdens can entice both consumers and distributors. Nadia Shaw