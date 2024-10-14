Locals’ views on new chief executive-elect mixed

As Macau prepares to welcome its new Chief Executive, Sam Hou Fai, the city’s residents have expressed a range of sentiments and expectations for the incoming leader.

After the election that saw Sam elected as the Chief Executive, a range of opinions has emerged from the local community.

While some harbor doubts about his background and the electoral process, others hope for positive change under his leadership.

Residents shared varying perspectives on Sam’s election.

Many younger residents appear to have lower expectations and less knowledge about the Chief Executive’s role and responsibilities.

One resident from Macanese ancestry raised skepticism about the CE-elect’s origins, noting discrepancies between Sam’s reported background from China and the expectation of a Macau native in the role.

“All I have heard is that the CEs are supposedly from Macau, and this man is from China. That’s a red flag,” said one anonymous interviewee, expressing skepticism about the legitimacy of Macau’s elections.

Another resident noted Sam’s extensive experience serving China for over three decades, suggesting a long-standing plan for his ascension to power.

Anticipating a continuation of the “one country, two systems” framework, the residents expected Sam to introduce reforms aligning with mainland China’s policies.

Another young Portuguese resident acknowledged their own lack of political expertise, noting, “It’s not like we’re in a full democracy.”

The resident was uncertain about what to expect from the new Chief Executive, stating, “I also don’t know what to expect and whether he will do a better job than Ho Iat Seng or not.”

However, not all residents shared these sentiments.

One interviewee, a parent involved with the IC2 Association, was optimistic, saying, “We hope that Sam Hou Fai can lead Macau for us, for the people.”

The interviewee praised the incoming CE-elect, describing him as “a very good man” and emphasized that he treated their association “very well.”

Concerns about Sam’s age and experience were also raised, with one local Chinese resident drawing a comparison to US President Joe Biden, stating, “Oh, he’s quite old, so I don’t expect much from him.”

Nevertheless, many residents expressed a desire for the new Chief Executive to bring positive changes to the city.

“I hope he can make Macau better,” said one interviewee in her fifties, emphasizing the need to improve the city for both locals and international residents.

One local Chinese resident in his twenties advocated for policies that promote economic diversification, small businesses, and cultural awareness, emphasizing the need for supporting Macanese communities and encouraging small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Specifically, the resident, who is part of the business sector, hoped the CE-elect would focus more on helping Macanese groups and entrepreneurship.

As the resident noted, “There isn’t much investment in Macau currently. If the government introduced more business incentives or promoted entrepreneurship, that could boost the economy.”

The resident also hoped the new leader would provide support and promote cultural awareness for minority groups, particularly the Macanese community.

Rather than just financial assistance, the government could sponsor programs celebrating local heritage.

The resident called for diversifying the economy beyond casinos, as well as policies to assist small businesses and cultural initiatives supporting Macanese communities.

The resident hoped the CE-elect would address these issues through entrepreneurship programs, investment incentives, and events honoring Macanese culture.

As Macau navigates this transition in leadership, diverse voices from the local populace underline the complex expectations and concerns surrounding the new Chief Executive.

While some remain cautious due to perceived discrepancies, others hope for positive change and progress under Sam’s leadership. Victoria Chan