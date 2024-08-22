Luís Gomes appointed as acting head of ID as Pun takes over new role

Luís Gomes has been appointed the acting head of the Sports Bureau, taking over from Pun Weng Kun, who has exited the position to take on new responsibilities related to the upcoming National Games.

In his new role, Pun will lead the preparatory office for the National Games, as detailed in a recent dispatch from the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture published in the Official Gazette. He will oversee the coordination of the Macau leg of the 15th National Games, the 12th National Games for People with Disabilities, and the 9th Special Olympics Games.

His new assignment commenced on August 15 and will continue until June 30, 2026.

Macau will co-host the National Games with Guangdong province and Hong Kong, scheduled for November 2025.

The city will serve as a venue for several events, including table tennis, women’s volleyball, three-on-three basketball, men’s under-18 basketball, and karate. Additionally, the three regions will collaborate on the National Games for People with Disabilities and the Special Olympics from December 8-15, 2025.

Gomes, who joined the ID as deputy president in November 2023, is now stepping into Pun’s role. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the Macau Polytechnic Institute and a master’s from the University of Macau.

The Times has learned that Gomes will also take on the role of coordinator for the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee.

In a related move, Fu Si Na was reassigned as deputy head of the preparatory office. LV