Macao Union Hospital to provide specialized examination services

Starting in March, the Macao Union Hospital will begin offering selected specialized examination services to patients referred by the Health Bureau. The hospital will include specialized outpatient services from May. During the trial-operations phase, individuals seeking access to these services at the hospital will require a referral from a medical professional on behalf of the SSM. The hospital will also collaborate with Conde S. Januário Hospital to prioritize cases requiring specialized treatment or facing longer waiting times.

