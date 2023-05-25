Macao week in Qingdao from Jun.8

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is continuing its tours through several mainland cities to promote Macau as a travel destination. From June 8 to 12, the caravan of MGTO will tour Qingdao in Shandong province. This is the seventh mainland city the MGTO promotions have targeted under the “Macao Week” program after Beijing, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Chongqing. The MGTO has said the five-day event will promote “Tourism+” elements to attract more mainland visitors to Macau. The Macao Week in Qingdao program includes a seminar on tourism promotion and networking as well as other tourism promotion activities, the MGTO said.

