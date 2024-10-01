Macau and Dili forge sister city ties

Macau and Dili, the capital of East Timor, have officially signed a twinning agreement to strengthen bilateral relations. The memorandum was signed by Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng and Timor-Leste Minister of State Administration Tomas do Rosario Cabral during a ceremony at the MSAR Government Headquarters. Notable attendees included Chinese Foreign Affairs Commissioner Liu Xianfa and Dili Mayor Gregorio da Cunha Saldanha. Ho described the cities as “vital nodes” on the Maritime Silk Road, while Cabral hailed the agreement as a “true song of peace.” This agreement builds on longstanding ties and recent cooperation initiatives between the two regions.

