Song Chi Kuan of Macau won bronze at the men’s changquan of wushu at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province. Silver medalist Edgar Xavier Marvelo of Indonesia won silver, while Sun Peiyuan of China won gold. Macau Region sent a 273-member delegation, including 183 athletes, to the Games. These athletes are competing in 21 sports, including aquatics, track and field, basketball, badminton, and martial arts.

Related