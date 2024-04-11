Macau bans poultry imports from bird flu areas

Macau will not approve imports of poultry meat and products from areas affected by avian influenza outbreaks. The city council is concerned about cases of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian flu in Ionia County, Michigan, and Parmer County, Texas, USA. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) monitors fresh food imports through inspections and will continue strict quarantine measures. Products must declare origin and pass inspections with health certificates proving the area is epidemic-free. Without those documents, shipments will not meet approval under current laws. The bureau also tracks animal product imports based on World Organization for Animal Health announcements. Local importers have been notified and the bureau will monitor incidents to tightly control poultry entering Macau.

