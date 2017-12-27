Macau Bats maintains rank for Bowl tournament

Youth rugby team Macau Bats, recently played their third Hong Kong festival, ahead of the holiday period, maintaining their ranking for the New Year’s Bowl competition with several wins.

At the Hong Kong Festival the under-tens continued their strong display from the season by recording another four wins without a loss. They defeated Sai Kung 5-2, Hong Kong Football Club 3-2, East Kowloon Eagles 10-1, and Wanchai Monkeys 8-0 in the Flying Kukris contact tournament.

The under-nines team matched the results of the older team by also earning four wins against Sai Kung 6-1, East Kowloon 10-0, a 3-1 win against Shatin and defeating the Hong Kong Football Club by 1- 6.

Meanwhile, the under-sevens and under-eights teams played in the tournament’s non-contact edition with the under-sevens losing two games, winning one and drawing the fourth, while the under-eights, managed to win their four games.

For the under-eights, a 4-3 win over the hosts, Flying Kukris, was followed by a 3-1 win over Tsuen Wan Rhinos and a 6-3 win against Tung Chung, according to a statement from the team.

The Bats then scored a 4-2 win against the strong Discovery Bay Pirates team.

The Macau Bats under- 12s played in the Bowl championship and recorded a win against Tung Chung/South Lantau, a draw with Sandy Bay and suffered two defeats, against USRC Tigers and Hong Kong Football Club.

