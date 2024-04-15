Macau Bridge completion date set for end of June

The Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo do Rosário, said the Macau Bridge will be completed by the end of June at the earliest and opened within the third quarter. Director of Public Construction Bureau Lam Wai Hou said the name “Macau Bridge” was selected through a public naming campaign last year. If tourists arrive in Macau by sea, it will be the first bridge they see and signify their arrival. Each of Macau’s four cross-harbor bridges now has a distinct name reflecting its location. Officials said signage will be added to help residents and visitors identify the new bridge. Completion is expected in the third quarter allowing for final inspections and preparations for opening.

Related