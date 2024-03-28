Macau casinos turn to RFID to track foreign betters

Facing failure to attract foreign gamblers, Macau casinos are turning to radio frequency identification (RFID) technology to track non-Chinese players’ bets and claim tax deductions as permitted under new legislation. Last year, the government announced an up to 5% tax break for casinos able to boost foreign gaming revenue, but initial efforts at isolating foreigner-only areas were unappealing to foreign gamblers. Now casino operators are installing smart table systems, and the government is providing equipment to facilitate tracking of foreign bettors’ wagers using RFID, said Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong.

