Macau Central Library construction in two phases

The construction of the new Macau Central Library at Tap Seac will be implemented in two phases, according to a statement released by the Public Works Bureau. With a maximum period of 450 days to carry out the work, the seven proposals presented in the public tender vary between 69.78 million patacas and 89.98 million patacas. For the first phase, the construction will involve the demolition of the old Hotel Estoril, followed by the construction of the new library’s foundations and basements.

